Wigan Warriors: Hammer blow confirmed with Bevan French set for lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury

By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Jul 2024, 20:08 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 15:15 BST
Wigan Warriors superstar and reigning Man of Steel Bevan French is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to fresh injury.

The 28-year-old Australian has torn his hamstring at training in the lead-up to the derby against St Helens, and is expected to miss the next eight weeks of action, it has been confirmed on Sky Sports.

He is another name added to Wigan’s injury list alongside Jai Field, Willie Isa, Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber, while veteran prop Mike Cooper is currently sidelined due to head injury protocols.

Bevan French is expected to miss around two months of action through injury
Bevan French is expected to miss around two months of action through injury

The fresh injury saw rising star Zach Eckerlsey named at full-back for the home derby clash, with England international Luke Thompson named at hooker – although the number nine duties were actually shared by Liam Farrell and Jack Farrimond.

