The Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the half back assisting the winning try.

Smith believes there is plenty more to come from the current group at Wigan.

He said: “It’s not really sunk in yet, but seeing what I’ve done at such a young age is something I’m delighted about.

Harry Smith

“To do it with this group, with the lads I’ve come through Wigan with since I was 14, tops it off. I’m buzzing.

“There’s about five or six of us who have won things together when we were younger, so to put our stamp on the first team is brilliant.

“It was a great feeling to win it at the end like that.

“The whole game was tough and we didn’t help ourselves but the determination and togetherness as a group got us over the line.

“You want finals to be a close encounter. We would’ve liked to have done it a little bit easier but the way stuck together and kept going was brilliant.

“We spoke all week about backing ourselves and if we see a chance then take it.

“I’ve managed to do the right thing and it’s popped up nicely for Marshy (Liam Marshall) who finished well. It was just brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

“Hopefully it can continue, but we will enjoy this moment for now.