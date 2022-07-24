Harry Smith

The 22-year-old has become a regular in Matty Peet’s side, playing more and more games as the campaign has progressed.

Smith states the desire to improve is something that motivates both himself and the entire team.

“There is definitely a lot of positivity between the lads and a good work ethic,” he said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know we need to work hard to keep getting better.

“The main improvements have been in attack. We want to take that even further and back it up with our defence.

“There’s definitely a positivity which helps each week in training and heading into games.

“We were playing well before the Saints game and that’s something we have spoken about.

“We want to get more consistent, 80 minute performances are something we are looking for.

“Hopefully we can start getting those performances this week in a tough game.

“There is a togetherness in the team and everyone knows their roles, which makes it easier for everyone.

“I’ve been happy with how I’ve been playing in the last few weeks. Obviously once I got in the team, I played well to maintain my spot, and that’s what I’m always looking to do.

“Lee Briers coming in, with what he did in Super League, has been a massive help to me. It’s also been down to what we call the satnavs of the squad coming together and speaking about how we can get better. The whole team helps each other out.

“I know that I’m nowhere near the finish article or the best I can be, so that’s a motivation for me and the whole team.

“Even though we are playing well there’s still areas we can get better at.”

Smith says he was delighted to be able to lift his first bit of silverware as a senior player, after starting in the Challenge Cup victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Straight after the final it was a bit surreal that you’d actually won, but now it’s really sunk in and I’m really grateful to be able to call myself a winner,” he added.

“We know the job is not done and we want to finish the season on a high.

“We want to gain consistency to have momentum heading into the playoffs, keeping the performances high no matter who we are playing.”

Smith states although the World Cup at the end of the season is something he has thought about, his main concern is putting in his best performances at club level.

“There is obviously a thought in the back of my mind, but my main focus is Wigan.

“I want to play well and maintain my spot. I feel if I keep doing that then the World Cup places will take care of itself.