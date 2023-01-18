A squad made up of young players will make the trip up to the Recreation Ground on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

For Warriors youngster Harvie Hill, it will be an opportunity to play at the stadium closest to where he grew up.

“I was a Whitehaven fan when I was younger,” he said.

Harvie Hill

“It’ll be nice to play at home, with all of my family and friends there, it should be a good day.

“It will certainly be wet and muddy in January.

“I used to go down a lot as a kid because my dad used to play for them, so I was there every week.

“My family follow me all over, and travel from Cumbria.

“There are a few Cumbrians in our team, it’s a special place to come from.”

Hill picked up match experience with both the academy and the reserves last season.

He was also among the youngsters to make their Super League debuts in the game against Hull KR at Craven Park back in August.

“I played all three levels last year, it was a good experience,” he added.

“Getting the award was nice, it was a good achievement and to see how proud my family were.

