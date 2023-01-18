News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Harvie Hill says he's looking forward to going home for the opening game of pre-season against Whitehaven

Wigan Warriors take on Whitehaven in their opening game of pre-season this weekend.

By Amos Wynn
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 8:38am

A squad made up of young players will make the trip up to the Recreation Ground on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

For Warriors youngster Harvie Hill, it will be an opportunity to play at the stadium closest to where he grew up.

“I was a Whitehaven fan when I was younger,” he said.

Harvie Hill
“It’ll be nice to play at home, with all of my family and friends there, it should be a good day.

“It will certainly be wet and muddy in January.

“I used to go down a lot as a kid because my dad used to play for them, so I was there every week.

“My family follow me all over, and travel from Cumbria.

“There are a few Cumbrians in our team, it’s a special place to come from.”

Hill picked up match experience with both the academy and the reserves last season.

He was also among the youngsters to make their Super League debuts in the game against Hull KR at Craven Park back in August.

“I played all three levels last year, it was a good experience,” he added.

“Getting the award was nice, it was a good achievement and to see how proud my family were.

“It gives you an incentive that you can work towards what you need to do to follow the pathway of some of the names on the trophy, but obviously I know a lot of work is needed to get to their standard."

