The former Warriors chairman, who played a huge part in the club’s success during his time in the role, has passed away at the age of 81.

Peet states it’s important to continue the legacy that Lindsay started at Wigan.

He said: “You only have to look at the tributes paid by people who are held in such high esteem in the game. I heard the word ‘visionary’ mentioned, and rightly so, but you can tell he had a connection with the people who worked with him, and we like that side.

Matty Peet has paid tribute to Maurice Lindsay

“He seemed to look after and make time for people throughout the club, and not just the superstar players. He seemed like quite a character.

“He’s someone we can learn so much from and we have great pride in what the club achieved in that period through his bravery and leadership. It’s important that we look to the past for inspiration, to give us a sense of responsibility to carry on aspiring to be great.