Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet wants to 'empower' his players by giving them freedom

Matty Peet

His side make the trip to Hull KR on February 11 to kick off their Super League campaign.

Prior to that, they have one final pre-season game against Warrington Wolves on Saturday at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Peet said: “I think the lads have been great, the culture and the environment seems positive but it’s not been tested yet. I’m happy but I’m under no illusion that there is a rollercoaster of a season ahead.

“The hope is you put foundations in place and build some connections with the group to establish some value, so then when the bad times or the tests happen you are stable and can react in the right way.

“There is no way the culture will stay positive all the time, but it will give you consistency in your process so you can get back on track at any point.”

Peet says members of his squad will be given a certain level of freedom to try different things this season.

“It’s all well and good coaching someone a certain style, but you are opened up by the skill level of the players,” he said.

“So, we are working tirelessly on different skill levels of each player. If they have the freedom in training then they’ll have the freedom on game day.

“I want to empower the players. We will know when they understand the style we want to play because the coaches won’t say very much at all in some meetings.

“I want a team that is self managing, and adaptable, to make decisions under pressure.”

Peet says it’s important to him there is an atmosphere where everyone is welcome.

“Everything ties together,” he added.

“If you want the players to play with a smile on their faces, playing with freedom, working hard, and treating people right, it’s important that anyone who comes into this club gets treated all right.

“There has to be a bit of honesty and a bit of care, it all links. If they see you as a club that doesn’t practice what it preaches then it’s not built on the truth.

“I try to encourage them to be warm and welcoming. I see it as part of the same process of getting the team going and getting the town behind the team.

“Just being genuine, it’s not false, it’s about building a positive environment.”