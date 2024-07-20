Wigan Warriors head coach provides latest on Mike Cooper following Hull FC absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England international prop Mike Cooper missed the latest Super League clash against Hull FC, with Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet providing the latest.

The 35-year-old failed a head injury assessment in the early exchanges of the recent Battle of the Borough against Leigh Leopards, forcing him to miss the derby against St Helens - with the Warriors going on victorious in both fixtures at The Brick Community Stadium.

However, the experienced forward was a notable absentee from Wigan’s 21-player squad for the Round 18 clash at the MKM Stadium, with the Super League leaders falling to a shock 24-22 defeat to Hull FC.

Providing the latest, Peet explained: “Because Mike had two concussions in a short period of time, he’s had to see a specialist.

“It’s a bit of an extended lay-off. We’re just going to look after him, which is the right thing to do.

“He won’t be back for next week (against Warrington Wolves).”

Meanwhile, Sam Walters replaced Junior Nsemba midway through the first half in West Hull, as the Warriors threatened a late comeback after finding themselves 24-4 down after an hour.

There are no injury concerns for talented 20-year-old Nsemba, with the game providing an opportunity for off-season recruit Walters to gain more minutes on the field as Wigan’s winning run came to an end.

“I thought Sam was good,” Peet said of the towering back-rower.

“I always thought it was a day where the interchanges would be important.

“We were probably just looking at getting some energy into the game at that point.”