The Wigan Warriors squad support the appeal to find missing Darren Orme

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has underlined the importance of the community in the continued search for missing Darren Orme - 'to turn out and try to help the family the best we can'.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular 54-year-old, who is around 6ft 3in tall and of slim build, went missing last Wednesday (March 5).

He was wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and a three-quarter length blue Wigan Athletic jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal was immediately supported by the town's rugby league side, who said the search 'demonstrated how our community is able to pull together in times of need'.

Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Everyone in Wigan will know Darren – a familiar face seen each day walking up Beech Hill for his morning paper. Now, it’s our turn to show the strength of our community spirit and stand together in supporting his family and friends, hoping for a positive outcome.”

Players and backroom staff from Latics and Warriors were pictured with a new banner appealing for help in tracking down Darren.

And Peet was asked about the collective effort during his weekly media duties ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think both clubs are trying to raise as much awareness as we can and hopefully we can bring him home safely,” said Peet.

"I know there’s a lot of concern and rightly so, I think when anything happens like this a community has got to turn out and try to help the family the best we can so they’re all in our thoughts and best wishes.”