Wigan Warriors: Here are some of the best photos from the golden point victory over Hull KR

Wigan Warriors claimed a dramatic golden point victory over Hull KR after producing a late comeback in regular time.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th May 2023, 15:30 BST

Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick in the 26-22 win at Craven Park, including the deciding try in additional time.

Matty Peet’s side were trailing heading into the final moments of the game, but a late diving finish from Abbas Miski took the fixture beyond 80 minutes.

Here are some of the best pictures from the match:

Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick at Craven Park.

1. A great night for Faz

Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick at Craven Park. Photo: Bernard Platt

Farrell crosses for his first of the night.

2. The opener

Farrell crosses for his first of the night. Photo: Bernard Platt

Liam Marshall assisted two of Farrell's tries.

3. The provider

Liam Marshall assisted two of Farrell's tries. Photo: Bernard Platt

Farrell grounds his second try of the night.

4. Try number two

Farrell grounds his second try of the night. Photo: Bernard Platt

