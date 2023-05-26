Wigan Warriors: Here are some of the best photos from the golden point victory over Hull KR
Wigan Warriors claimed a dramatic golden point victory over Hull KR after producing a late comeback in regular time.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th May 2023, 15:30 BST
Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick in the 26-22 win at Craven Park, including the deciding try in additional time.
Matty Peet’s side were trailing heading into the final moments of the game, but a late diving finish from Abbas Miski took the fixture beyond 80 minutes.
Here are some of the best pictures from the match:
Page 1 of 4