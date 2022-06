For the first time ever, the First Team, Reserves, Academy, Scholarship, Women, Women’s Academy, Physical Disability Rugby League, Learning Disability Rugby League, Wheelchair, Touch and College sides all came together.

They were split into 12 groups, which featured at least one player from every team, with sessions including offside touch, skill games and drills, passing, tag, wheelchair, yoga, and strength and conditioning.

Here are some of the best pictures from the session:

1. Smiles all round Harry Smith was among the players to enjoy the session at Robin Park. Photo: Bernard Platt Photo Sales

2. One big community Players from the club's 11 teams took part in the session. Photo: Bernard Platt Photo Sales

3. A first for the club This is the first time the club have hosted an event of this size. Photo: Bernard Platt Photo Sales

4. Mentor Marshall Liam Marshall chats with another player at the club. Photo: Bernard Platt Photo Sales