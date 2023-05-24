News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman dies after royal family police escort vehicle collision
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means

Wigan Warriors: Here is how every player who left during the off-season has fared since- in pictures

A number of players departed Wigan Warriors during the off-season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th May 2023, 04:55 BST

Some have gone on to play regularly in Super League, while others have followed different paths.

Here’s a look at how they have performed since their exits:

John Bateman’s move back to the NRL was confirmed on Boxing Day. Following an initial visa delay, he arrived at Wests Tigers ahead of the new campaign, and has appeared eight times so far this season. In that time he has scored one try and provided two assists, as well as making 250 tackles. So far this year, Wests have only won three of their opening 11 games.

1. John Bateman

John Bateman’s move back to the NRL was confirmed on Boxing Day. Following an initial visa delay, he arrived at Wests Tigers ahead of the new campaign, and has appeared eight times so far this season. In that time he has scored one try and provided two assists, as well as making 250 tackles. So far this year, Wests have only won three of their opening 11 games. Photo: Mark Metcalfe

Photo Sales
Oliver Partington joined Salford Red Devils during the off-season. The 24-year-old has played seven games so far this year, and has impressed fans at the AJ Bell Stadium.

2. Oliver Partington

Oliver Partington joined Salford Red Devils during the off-season. The 24-year-old has played seven games so far this year, and has impressed fans at the AJ Bell Stadium. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Jake Bibby was among a number of Wigan players to join Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign. Since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium the 26-year-old has only played six times, with Iain Watson leaving him out of his side for almost two months. During his time on the field, he has gone over for two tries.

3. Jake Bibby

Jake Bibby was among a number of Wigan players to join Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign. Since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium the 26-year-old has only played six times, with Iain Watson leaving him out of his side for almost two months. During his time on the field, he has gone over for two tries. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Sam Halsall has also played six times since joining the Giants, and has scored on two occasions.

4. Sam Halsall

Sam Halsall has also played six times since joining the Giants, and has scored on two occasions. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Super League