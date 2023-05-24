A number of players departed Wigan Warriors during the off-season.
Some have gone on to play regularly in Super League, while others have followed different paths.
Here’s a look at how they have performed since their exits:
1. John Bateman
John Bateman’s move back to the NRL was confirmed on Boxing Day. Following an initial visa delay, he arrived at Wests Tigers ahead of the new campaign, and has appeared eight times so far this season. In that time he has scored one try and provided two assists, as well as making 250 tackles. So far this year, Wests have only won three of their opening 11 games. Photo: Mark Metcalfe
2. Oliver Partington
Oliver Partington joined Salford Red Devils during the off-season. The 24-year-old has played seven games so far this year, and has impressed fans at the AJ Bell Stadium. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Jake Bibby
Jake Bibby was among a number of Wigan players to join Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 campaign. Since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium the 26-year-old has only played six times, with Iain Watson leaving him out of his side for almost two months. During his time on the field, he has gone over for two tries. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Sam Halsall
Sam Halsall has also played six times since joining the Giants, and has scored on two occasions. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com