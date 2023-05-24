1 . John Bateman

John Bateman’s move back to the NRL was confirmed on Boxing Day. Following an initial visa delay, he arrived at Wests Tigers ahead of the new campaign, and has appeared eight times so far this season. In that time he has scored one try and provided two assists, as well as making 250 tackles. So far this year, Wests have only won three of their opening 11 games. Photo: Mark Metcalfe