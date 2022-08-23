Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old centre will link-up with Matty Peet’s side on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.

Supporters are looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the club.

One wrote: “Happy with that. Always rated him at Wire, now his game is going to go up a few levels playing at a to club. Be good to see him flicking the ball with Bevan (French) on the wing.”

Toby King will link-up with Wigan Warriors in 2023

Another added: “Cracking signing in exactly the right position. Welcome aboard.”

A third wrote: “He’s got some strengths. Not a bad centre for a salary capped league, you can’t have worldies in every position.”

Meanwhile, others have been left underwhelmed by the announcement.

One fan stated: “I’m in shock about this. Last two seasons he’s been dreadful and would struggle to get in the top Championship teams.”