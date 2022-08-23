News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan Warriors: Here is how fans have reacted to signing of Toby King for the 2023 season

Wigan Warriors fans have been reacting to the signing of Toby King for the 2023 campaign.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:00 pm

The 26-year-old centre will link-up with Matty Peet’s side on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.

Supporters are looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the club.

One wrote: “Happy with that. Always rated him at Wire, now his game is going to go up a few levels playing at a to club. Be good to see him flicking the ball with Bevan (French) on the wing.”

Toby King will link-up with Wigan Warriors in 2023

Most Popular

Another added: “Cracking signing in exactly the right position. Welcome aboard.”

A third wrote: “He’s got some strengths. Not a bad centre for a salary capped league, you can’t have worldies in every position.”

Meanwhile, others have been left underwhelmed by the announcement.

One fan stated: “I’m in shock about this. Last two seasons he’s been dreadful and would struggle to get in the top Championship teams.”

Another added: “This better not be instead of Wardle.”

SupportersWarrington Wolves