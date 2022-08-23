Wigan Warriors: Here is how fans have reacted to signing of Toby King for the 2023 season
Wigan Warriors fans have been reacting to the signing of Toby King for the 2023 campaign.
The 26-year-old centre will link-up with Matty Peet’s side on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves.
Supporters are looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the club.
One wrote: “Happy with that. Always rated him at Wire, now his game is going to go up a few levels playing at a to club. Be good to see him flicking the ball with Bevan (French) on the wing.”
Another added: “Cracking signing in exactly the right position. Welcome aboard.”
A third wrote: “He’s got some strengths. Not a bad centre for a salary capped league, you can’t have worldies in every position.”
Meanwhile, others have been left underwhelmed by the announcement.
One fan stated: “I’m in shock about this. Last two seasons he’s been dreadful and would struggle to get in the top Championship teams.”
Another added: “This better not be instead of Wardle.”