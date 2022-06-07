The 33-year-old will join the club on an initial 12-month deal, with a further option of another year, once his current contract with Warrington Wolves has expired.

On the whole, supporters have been left pleased by the announcement.

One wrote: “Good signing. Makes metres and has a good offload.”

Fans have reacted to the signing of Mike Cooper

Another added: “Magnificent signing. Very few props hit the defensive line with the speed and force that this man does.”

Some fans were shocked that Warrington had been unable to retain Cooper beyond this season.