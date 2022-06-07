The 33-year-old will join the club on an initial 12-month deal, with a further option of another year, once his current contract with Warrington Wolves has expired.
On the whole, supporters have been left pleased by the announcement.
One wrote: “Good signing. Makes metres and has a good offload.”
Another added: “Magnificent signing. Very few props hit the defensive line with the speed and force that this man does.”
Some fans were shocked that Warrington had been unable to retain Cooper beyond this season.
One wrote: “Hyped about this. I have no idea what Wire are doing letting him leave. To put it in perspective, it’s like Sean O’Loughlin, a club legend who bleed cherry and white, leaving and going to Wire for his last few years. This can’t be sitting right with the Wire faithful, letting a player go with so much passion.”