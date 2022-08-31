Wigan Warriors: Here is how fans have reacted to Thomas Leuluai's retirement announcement
Wigan Warriors fans have been reacting to the news that Thomas Leuluai will retire at the end of the season.
The current captain has become a legendary figure at the club during his two spells.
Warriors supporters have taken to social media to thank him for his service on the field.
One wrote: “Absolute legend and a wonderful career. What a player he’s been for Wigan.
Most Popular
-
1
Update on Wigan Athletic duo Callum Lang and Tendayi Darikwa
-
2
Steve Bruce salutes Wigan Athletic - past and present
-
3
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet provides Liam Farrell injury update and discusses Thomas Leuluai's return to the squad
-
4
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Catalans Dragons
-
5
Wigan Athletic boss reacts to West Brom draw
Another added: “Arguably one of our best overseas signings, for how long he’s been with us in his two spells and what he’s achieved. Been a vital part of the leadership team as well for a number of years. Cheers Tommy.”
A third stated: “Gutted. I will miss those shoulders. He played very hard but fair and hurt much bigger players than himself. You’ve earnt your retirement Tommy, now pass on your experience to our future stars.”
Read More
Lots of fans hope the Wigan captain can now finish his playing career with more silverware.
"Great servant to the club, let’s hope he can go out on a high,” on wrote.
Another person agreed, “End his playing career with a Grand Final win to honour a great club servant.”
Supporters also shared their excitement of discovering Leuluai’s next career move, which sees him remain with the Warriors.
One wrote: “It’s absolutely perfect for him becoming the assistant coach. Already coaching despite being a player. Loving how we’ve managed this.”Another added: “This day had to come. What a servant to the club and a true Wigan legend. Glad he’s staying on at least.”