Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current captain has become a legendary figure at the club during his two spells.

Warriors supporters have taken to social media to thank him for his service on the field.

One wrote: “Absolute legend and a wonderful career. What a player he’s been for Wigan.

Thomas Leuluai featured in Wigan's 20th Challenge Cup win earlier this season

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another added: “Arguably one of our best overseas signings, for how long he’s been with us in his two spells and what he’s achieved. Been a vital part of the leadership team as well for a number of years. Cheers Tommy.”

A third stated: “Gutted. I will miss those shoulders. He played very hard but fair and hurt much bigger players than himself. You’ve earnt your retirement Tommy, now pass on your experience to our future stars.”

Lots of fans hope the Wigan captain can now finish his playing career with more silverware.

"Great servant to the club, let’s hope he can go out on a high,” on wrote.

Another person agreed, “End his playing career with a Grand Final win to honour a great club servant.”

Supporters also shared their excitement of discovering Leuluai’s next career move, which sees him remain with the Warriors.