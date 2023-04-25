News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Here is how the players out on loan have performed throughout April

A number of Wigan Warriors players picked up minutes away from the club during April.

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Younger members of Matty Peet’s squad either went out on loan or spent time with Oldham Roughyeds as part of the dual-registration agreement between the clubs.

Meanwhile, a player returning from injury has also been able to pick up more game time.

Here is how they performed:

Zach Eckersley
Ramon Silva

Ramon Silva was among the scorers in London Broncos’ huge 66-16 victory over Doncaster in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

The prop was among the interchanges for Mike Eccles’ side, as he continues to pick up game time after his loan with the club was extended until the end of the season.

Silva also featured for the Broncos in their following two games, which both ended in defeat.

They were beaten 52-0 away to Toulouse on Good Friday, before losing 40-10 to Featherstone Rovers the week after.

Harvie Hill

Harvie Hill also featured in the game between Toulouse and London, as he came off the interchange bench for Sylvain Houles’ side.

That was the prop’s last bit of action for the French side, as he returned to Wigan the following week.

Zach Eckersley

Zach Eckersley marked his Widnes debut with a hat-trick in their 42-16 victory away to Swinton Lions.

For his third, the centre ran the length of the pitch before grounding the ball.

The 19-year-old was on the scoresheet once again the following week, as he went over in the Vikings’ 23-14 win against Barrow Raiders.

Logan Astley

Logan Astley went over for a brace in Oldham’s 56-16 victory over Rochdale in League One.

Alex Sutton

Like Astley, Alex Sutton started the month with a brace for Oldham in their Good Friday win against their Great Manchester Rivals.

Jacob Douglas and Harvey Wilson

Alongside Astley and Sutton, Jacob Douglas and Harvey Wilson both featured in Oldham’s Easter fixture as well.

Iain Thornley

The week after their victory over Rochdale, Oldham had a two-time Challenge Cup winner at their disposal, with Iain Thornley starting at centre.

The 31-year-old went for a try in their 26-22 defeat to Doncaster.

