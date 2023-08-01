The club’s reserves, academy and scholarship sides all experienced their fair share of wins.

At the end of the month one of the teams currently sit top of their respective competition.

Here is how they have performed:

Wigan Warriors sit top of the reserves league (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Reserves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their only outing of the month, Wigan’s reserves produced a huge 50-26 victory over London Broncos at Richmond Athletic Ground.

Jacob Douglas was among the scorers on his return from injury, with the winger crossing for four first half tries.

John Winder’s side currently sit top of the reserves table with nine wins and one draw in their opening 10 games.

Their next outing comes against Hull KR reserves at Robin Park Arena (K.O. 5.30), which takes place ahead of the first team game at the DW Stadium.

Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors’ academy side started the month with a 30-12 victory over Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium, prior to the Super League fixture between the two sides.

Lukas Mason, Taylor Kerr, Maddox Jeffery, Trent Kelly-Duffy and Jack Farrimond all went over for tries in the win.

Meanwhile, that was backed up with a huge 58-6 victory against London Broncos in the capital.

Nathan Lowe, Charlie Yeomans and Farrimond claimed braces at Richmond Athletic Ground, while Kerr, Harry Higham, Finlay Irwin and Tom Ratchford were also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They finish July sat in second, just two points behind St Helens.

Scholarship

Wigan’s scholarship side enjoyed two big wins in July to round off their season