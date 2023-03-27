Across the board, it was a mixed month, with a range of results for each of the teams.

Here is how they performed:

Reserves

Wigan Warriors' academy side posted a huge score against Newcastle Thunder (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

John Winder’s side started their campaign with a 12-12 draw away to Castleford Tigers.

Jack Farrimond and Maddox Jeffrey were both on the scoresheet for the Warriors, who needed a late penalty from the former to come away with something from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

They were on the road again a couple of weeks later, as they took on the Giants at Huddersfield YMCA, where they picked up their first win of the season.

Alex Sutton went over for a brace for Winder’s side, while Abbas Miski, Kieran Tyrer, Jacob Douglas and Tom Forber were also on the scoresheet in the 32-12 victory.

The reserves have three fixtures lined up for next month, as they take on Leigh Leopards (April 1), Warrington Wolves (April 15), and Wakefield Trinity (April 29).

Academy

The Warriors’ academy side got their campaign underway with a 102-0 victory over Newcastle Thunder.

Tom Ratchford was among the scorers as he went over for four tries, while Maddox Jeffery claimed a hat-trick.

Jack Farrimond, Dylan Kelly-Duffy and Nathan Lowe all got braces, with Kian McDermott, George O’Loughlin, Harry Higham, Noah Hodkinson and Lukas Mason all crossing the line as well.

Just under a fortnight later, they followed up that result with a 44-6 victory against Bradford Bulls at Odsal Stadium.

McDermott and Lowe both went over within the opening six minutes to put the Warriors on the front foot.

Ratchford, Jeffery, Trent Kelly-Duffy and Hodkinson also added their names to the scoresheet before the break, while O’Loughlin and Joseph Tyrer claimed tries in what was a quieter second half.

Next month, the academy will face St Helens (April 8) and Wakefield Trinity (April 23) at Robin Park Arena.

Scholarship

Wigan’s scholarship side started their season with a 32-12 defeat to St Helens at Ince Rose Bridge, with Jaiden Drachenberg, Robert Bentham, and Nathaniel Twiss all crossing for consolations.