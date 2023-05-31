The reserves, academy and scholarship sides were all in action across the last month.

Results proved to be positive, with one team still yet to lose this season.

Here is how they performed:

Wigan Warriors reserves overcame Bradford Bulls in their final outing of the month (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Reserves

The reserves took on Leeds Rhinos at home in their opening game of the month, but the fixture was abandoned during the second half of play following an injury to one of the visiting players.

Wigan’s next outing came a few weeks later, as they welcomed Bradford Bulls to Robin Park Arena.

Charlie, Yeomans, Harvey Makin, Thomas Mitchell, Ethan Fitzgerald, Maddox Jefferey, Trent Kelly-Duffy, Finlay Irwin and Max Wood all went over for tries in the 44-22 victory.

Wigan's reserves remain unbeaten this season (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

John Winder’s side currently sit second in the league table, with five wins and one draw from their opening six games.

Academy

Wigan’s academy side produced an impressive second half comeback in their opening game of the month.

George O’Loughlin, Kalum Rathbone, Lukas Mason, Nathan Lowe, Jack Farrimond and Reece Rowcroft were all on the scoresheet, as the Warriors came from 10-0 down to claim a 32-14 win away to Hull FC.

In their second game of the month, Wigan took on Castleford Tigers.

Jeffery, Yeomans and Mason all went over for braces in the 70-14 victory.

Noah Hodkinson, Farrimond, Taylor Kerr, Josh Cartwright, Irwin, Kelly-Duffy and Lowe were also on the scoresheet.

Wigan’s academy now sit third in the league table, with five wins from their opening six games.

Scholarship