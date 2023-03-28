Kris Ratcliffe’s side have been stepping up their preparations across the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Wigan’s wheelchair side have already got their season underway, as they look to enjoy a successful year.

Here is how both teams performed throughout March:

Vicky Molyneux in action for the Warriors (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Women

The Warriors overcame Salford Red Devils in their opening game of pre-season.

Molly Jones went over for a brace in the 38-4 win, while Beri Salihi, Grace Banks, Beth Hayes, Lucy Johnson and Anna Davies were also on the scoresheet.

Ratcliffe’s side followed up that display with a 40-0 victory over Leigh Leopards.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair started their season with a win

Salihi and Davies were both among the scorers again, as was Banks, who went over for a hat-trick.

Mary Coleman, Rebecca Greenfield and Vicky Molyneux all claimed tries as well.

Throughout the next month, the Warriors have a further pre-season game away to Barrow Raiders (April 2), before starting their Super League campaign against Warrington Wolves at Victoria Park on April 16.

They also face Cardiff Demons in their opening group game of the Challenge Cup.

At the Super League launch event back in February, Wigan’s Anna Davies discussed the club’s targets heading into the 2023 campaign.

“For us we’d love to be at those finals,” she said.

“We’ve got a young squad with lots of academy players coming through, and that’s so exciting.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do on the field.

“We were solidly fourth last season, and in our last game against York we closed that gap.

“That was probably the best way the season could end.

“Even though we lost the game in the end, we went into pre-season with the knowledge that we can do it at that level.

“It gave us that excitement.

“We want to be regularly competing well against the top three, and push ourselves into that.

“We want to go head-to-head with the best teams.

“Two of the academy girls coming through have lots and lots of speed.

“When they make a break it’s something to behold, so hopefully we have our own Jai Field and Bevan French combination- secret weapons.

“Wigan has worked hard to establish both the scholars and the academy.

“There’s probably 70 girls involved and it just gives that base for a team that will last for the future.

“We also have leadership on the field, and that is crucial because it helps players to see the pathway.

“They bring that professionalism to the team.”

Wheelchair

Wigan’s wheelchair side are also looking for success this year.

They started their Super League campaign with a victory over reigning champions Halifax Panthers at Robin Park.

The Warriors, who had England World Cup winners Adam Rigby and Declan Roberts in their ranks, took an early 16-6 lead.

Halifax, who also had a number of internationals in their side, soon fought back, and went in the break with a 32-28 advantage.

That lead was extended further after the restart, with Seb Bechara sending Tom Green over for their seventh try with a superb inside pass.

Wigan’s response was remarkable, as they dominated the remainder of the match to score five tries, a penalty and a third drop goal for Roberts, who ended with 25 of the points in a 59-45 triumph.

“That went better than we expected, to be honest,” he said.

“Halifax are a great side full of quality players, but we are improving all the time, and we really want to challenge the big two this season.”

Matt Wooloff, who represented the USA at the World Cup, scored three tries in a powerful performance.

There were also two for Jack Heggie, as well as impressive performances from Martin Lane, Lenny Izzard, and the former England veteran Martin Norris.

Throughout the next month, Phil Roberts’ side face Leeds Rhinos (April 2) and Halifax Panthers (April 15).

Wigan’s wheelchair reserves also started their Championship season in March, with two away games already under their belt.