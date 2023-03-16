Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Huddersfield Giants
Wigan Warriors travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants on Friday night (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of a defeat to Catalans Dragons.
Meanwhile, the Giants have won their last two games, overcoming both Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.
Here is our predicted 13 for this week’s match:
