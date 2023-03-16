News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants on Friday night (K.O. 7.45pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of a defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Meanwhile, the Giants have won their last two games, overcoming both Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

Here is our predicted 13 for this week’s match:

Jai Field has scored three tries and provided five assists so far this season.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field has scored three tries and provided five assists so far this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Bevan French has scored twice so far this season.

2. Bevan French

Bevan French has scored twice so far this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Toby King is preparing to face his hometown club.

3. Toby King

Toby King is preparing to face his hometown club. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle joined the Warriors from Huddersfield during the off-season.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle joined the Warriors from Huddersfield during the off-season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

