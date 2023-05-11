Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Leeds Rhinos- in pictures
Wigan Warriors welcome Leeds Rhinos to the DW Stadium on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th May 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:37 BST
Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of last week’s 14-10 defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.
A positive from the loss was a brace for Iain Thornley on his return to first team action.
Here is our predicted line-up for this week’s game:
