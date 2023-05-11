News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Leeds Rhinos- in pictures

Wigan Warriors welcome Leeds Rhinos to the DW Stadium on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th May 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:37 BST

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of last week’s 14-10 defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

A positive from the loss was a brace for Iain Thornley on his return to first team action.

Here is our predicted line-up for this week’s game:

Bevan French has eight tries and nine assists so far this season.

1. Bevan French

Bevan French has eight tries and nine assists so far this season. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Abbas Miski has played the last five games for the Warriors.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski has played the last five games for the Warriors. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Toby King has the most offloads in Super League so far this season.

3. Toby King

Toby King has the most offloads in Super League so far this season. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle is enjoyed his time with Wigan so far.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle is enjoyed his time with Wigan so far. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

