News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors welcome Salford Red Devils to the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:39 GMT

Both sides head into the match on the back of narrow victories last time out.

Matty Peet’s side edged past Huddersfield Giants with a 14-12 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, while the Red Devils needed golden point to overcome Wakefield Trinity.

Here is our predicted 13 for this week’s match:

Jai Field has three tries and five assists so far this season.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field has three tries and five assists so far this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Bevan French went over for a brace in Wigan's win over Huddersfield.

2. Bevan French

Bevan French went over for a brace in Wigan's win over Huddersfield. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Toby King has provided three assists and scored once so far this season.

3. Toby King

Toby King has provided three assists and scored once so far this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Jake Wardle's strong display against his former side Huddersfield saw him named in the Super League team of the week.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle's strong display against his former side Huddersfield saw him named in the Super League team of the week. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Salford Red DevilsHuddersfield GiantsWakefield Trinity