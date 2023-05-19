Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Saturday's Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos- in pictures
Wigan Warriors travel to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Matty Peet’s side will be looking for a reaction following their 40-18 defeat to the same opponent at the DW Stadium last week.
The Warriors enjoyed success in this competition in 2022 and will be hoping for another strong cup run.
Here is our predicted line-up for this weekend’s game:
