News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Rich List 2023: Sunday Times unveil list of wealthiest people in UK
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments

Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Saturday's Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos- in pictures

Wigan Warriors travel to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th May 2023, 04:55 BST

Matty Peet’s side will be looking for a reaction following their 40-18 defeat to the same opponent at the DW Stadium last week.

The Warriors enjoyed success in this competition in 2022 and will be hoping for another strong cup run.

Here is our predicted line-up for this weekend’s game:

Bevan French scored his ninth try of the season in last week's defeat against Leeds.

1. Bevan French

Bevan French scored his ninth try of the season in last week's defeat against Leeds. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Abbas Miski was also on the scoresheet in last week's defeat at the DW Stadium.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski was also on the scoresheet in last week's defeat at the DW Stadium. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Toby King won the Challenge Cup in 2019 with Warrington Wolves.

3. Toby King

Toby King won the Challenge Cup in 2019 with Warrington Wolves. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Jake Wardle has scored four tries so far this season.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle has scored four tries so far this season. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Leeds RhinosHeadingley