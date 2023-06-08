News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for the derby game against St Helens- in pictures

Wigan Warriors take on St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two North West rivals.

The two teams last went head-to-head back in April, with Matty Peet’s side coming out on top of the Good Friday Derby at the DW Stadium.

Here’s our predicted line-up for this week’s game:

A dilemma for Peet in the coming weeks will be choosing between Bevan French and Jai Field for the fullback role.

1. Bevan French

Abbas Miski was among the players to go over for a consolation in last week's 46-22 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend.

2. Abbas Miski

Toby King is currently on loan at Wigan from Warrington. It is unclear at the moment where he'll be playing his rugby next year.

3. Toby King

Jake Wardle also went over for a try in the defeat to Catalans.

4. Jake Wardle

