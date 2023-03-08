Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Thursday's game against Catalans Dragons- in pictures
Wigan Warriors welcome Catalans Dragons to the DW Stadium on Thursday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
13 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:40pm
Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of two consecutive victories, in which they have not conceded a try.
Meanwhile, the visitors have won all three of their matches so far this season.
Here is our predicted 13 for this week’s match:
