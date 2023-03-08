News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Thursday's game against Catalans Dragons- in pictures

Wigan Warriors welcome Catalans Dragons to the DW Stadium on Thursday night (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
13 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:40pm

Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of two consecutive victories, in which they have not conceded a try.

Meanwhile, the visitors have won all three of their matches so far this season.

Here is our predicted 13 for this week’s match:

Jai Field has scored in every game so far this season and has provided five assists.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field has scored in every game so far this season and has provided five assists.

Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Bevan French scored a brace in Wigan's last home outing.

2. Bevan French

Bevan French scored a brace in Wigan's last home outing.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Toby King scored his first try for the Warriors in the win over Castleford last week.

3. Toby King

Toby King scored his first try for the Warriors in the win over Castleford last week.

Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Jake Wardle is enjoying his start to life as a Wigan player.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle is enjoying his start to life as a Wigan player.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Catalans Dragons