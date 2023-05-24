Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Thursday's game against Hull KR
Wigan Warriors travel to Craven Park to take on Hull KR on Thursday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th May 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:10 BST
Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, but are currently on a two game losing streak in Super League.
The Warriors have been handed two fresh injury blows, with Kai Pearce-Paul and Ethan Havard both set for spells on the sidelines.
Here is our predicted line-up for this week’s game:
