Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Thursday's game against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors travel to Craven Park to take on Hull KR on Thursday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th May 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:10 BST

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, but are currently on a two game losing streak in Super League.

The Warriors have been handed two fresh injury blows, with Kai Pearce-Paul and Ethan Havard both set for spells on the sidelines.

Here is our predicted line-up for this week’s game:

Bevan French scored a brace against Leeds Rhinos last time out.

1. Bevan French

Bevan French scored a brace against Leeds Rhinos last time out. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Abbas Miski with Matty Peet after last weekend's victory at Headingley.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski with Matty Peet after last weekend's victory at Headingley. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Toby King has started every game for Wigan so far this season.

3. Toby King

Toby King has started every game for Wigan so far this season. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle scored the winning try of the Challenge Cup tie against Leeds.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle scored the winning try of the Challenge Cup tie against Leeds. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

