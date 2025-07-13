Tom Forber (centre) in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has revealed there was interest from elsewhere in Tom Forber before the highly-rated youngster committed his long-term future to the reigning Super League champions.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homegrown hooker Forber has signed a new five-year deal with the Warriors, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of the 2030 season.

The 22-year-old featured quite heavily in Wigan’s Grand Slam-winning campaign in 2024, working in tandem with fellow hooker Kruise Leeming in the absence of Brad O’Neill, who had his campaign ended early due to an ACL injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forber helped the Warriors lift the League Leaders’ Shield before featuring in their win over Hull KR in the Grand Final triumph at Old Trafford, with the Warriors completing an unprecedented quadruple.

The Warrington-born nine has played six times this season, whilst regularly playing for the reserves and for Oldham in the Championship via dual-registration.

Forber, who forms a formidable hooking department at the Warriors alongside O’Neill and Leeming, is highly thought of at the club.

When asked about Forber’s new deal following their win over Huddersfield on Friday night, Peet admitted there was interest in the hooker from rival clubs, but the youngster’s desire was to be part of the Wigan club for the long-term.

"There was (interest from elsewhere),” said Peet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was 100 per cent clear with Tom with the contract, as was he and Rads (Kris Radlinski, chief executive), he knows that he’s third in line at the moment, he knows that we trust him, he knows that we want him to get better.

"I’m sure he could’ve gone somewhere else and been further up the pecking order, but some players like to be at certain clubs for whatever reason, and I’m certainly made up that he’s decided to do that (re-sign).”

Forber currently finds himself behind O’Neill and Leeming in the pecking order at Wigan, but Peet wants the homegrown talent to make the most of any opportunity that comes his way, whether that be in the first-team, on dual-registration or in the reserves.

"We’re well aware of what Tom can do, and he’s got massive fans at the club,” said Peet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we need him, he’s someone who we know will fit in really well, he was involved in our run last year, so we’re lucky than we can have three hookers of that quality in the club, and it’s competition, it’s depth, it’s quality of practice, and I think all three of them become better for it.

“I hope his ultimate goal is to be the best hooker in the competition and to be the best player he can be, the best hooker he can be.

"I say it with young players all the time, you aren’t here to wait, Junior Nsemba didn’t wait, Brad O’Neill didn’t wait, Harry Smith didn’t wait, so when you get a go, make it so we have no choice (but to play you). It’s the same at every club, isn’t it?”

The Warriors announced a double player retention last Thursday, with Australian centre Adam Keighran also signing a new three-year contract, which runs until the end of 2028.