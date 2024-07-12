Wigan Warriors: Huge team news confirmed for derby with surprise name at hooker, Bevan French missing

By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Jul 2024, 18:42 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 18:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Warriors have been forced to ring the changes for the derby against rivals St Helens.

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French is out of Friday’s clash, with talented youngster Zach Eckersley named at full-back for the first time in the senior squad.

Read More
Sam Burgess confirms NRL move for highly-rated former Wigan Warriors forward

With star Brad O’Neill sidelined due to a one-match suspension, England international prop forward Luke Thompson has been named at hooker for the second time in his career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bevan French has not been named in the Wigan Warriors team to face rivals St HelensBevan French has not been named in the Wigan Warriors team to face rivals St Helens
Bevan French has not been named in the Wigan Warriors team to face rivals St Helens

The 29-year-old played there once for St Helens back in 2019, claiming a 36-20 result over Leeds Rhinos.

Veteran prop Mike Cooper misses out due to head injury protocols, with Tyler Dupree promoted to the starting 13 and Ireland international Liam Byrne named on the bench. Harvie Hill has also been named on the interchange bench.

Wigan starting 13: Eckersley, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Farrimond, Smith, Havard, Thompson, Dupree, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Bench: Byne, Mago, Hill, Walters.

Related topics:St HelensBevan French

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice