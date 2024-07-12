Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have been forced to ring the changes for the derby against rivals St Helens.

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French is out of Friday’s clash, with talented youngster Zach Eckersley named at full-back for the first time in the senior squad.

With star Brad O’Neill sidelined due to a one-match suspension, England international prop forward Luke Thompson has been named at hooker for the second time in his career.

The 29-year-old played there once for St Helens back in 2019, claiming a 36-20 result over Leeds Rhinos.

Veteran prop Mike Cooper misses out due to head injury protocols, with Tyler Dupree promoted to the starting 13 and Ireland international Liam Byrne named on the bench. Harvie Hill has also been named on the interchange bench.

Wigan starting 13: Eckersley, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Farrimond, Smith, Havard, Thompson, Dupree, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Bench: Byne, Mago, Hill, Walters.