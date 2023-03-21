Matty Peet says the club are looking the different options of how to ease the centre back into action.

Thornley has been out with a knee problem since the backend of last season, but isn’t far off completing his recovery.

“He’s coming up to the point where he is ready for opportunity,” Peet said.

Iain Thornley

“It’s just about finding the right one.

“Whether that is reserve-grade, on loan or in the first team.

“It’s that time where he’s ready to start testing himself in a game intensity in the next few weeks.

“Ryan Hampshire is flying too. I know he’s a bit ahead of schedule, which is the backend of April.

“He’s not trained with the team yet but is running his blood to water at the side of the pitch, so it won’t be long.”

Peet says there are plenty of options available for other players looking to pick up minutes, and was impressed by the way some of them performed in the reserves’ recent 32-12 victory over Huddersfield.

“We have plans but they change,” he added.

“We get phone calls all of the time asking about our players so it’s very live.

“We have a development plan for each player, particularly the younger ones.

“It’s about looking for the best opportunity for them on a weekly basis.

“At the moment that’s taking up quite a bit of time, and John Duffy is doing a great job in communicating with those clubs.

“We have to try to win games and build our first team, but in the background you’ve got to be developing the next crew and making sure they’re ready when the opportunity presents itself.

“On the reserves game at the weekend, I must stress I was really proud of the performance.

“It was an excellent game and Huddersfield played their part with a really experienced squad.

“A massive amount of credit goes to John Winder and Richard Owen.

“It bodes well for the future. It was a much younger team, and I was really impressed.

“You want knocks on the door from players, with lads having confidence and putting in good performances, ready for a crack in first-grade.

