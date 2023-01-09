The 31-year-old endured a frustrating 2022, picking up several injuries, and is currently recovering from a knee problem.

Thornley states he has set his sights on a return date and hopes he will be able to enjoy more game time throughout the course of the next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s been just over four and half months, so we are just over half way.

Iain Thornley

“I’ve started to do a bit of running and change of direction so I’m in a pretty good place at the minute.

“I’m feeling good so that’s the main thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I’ll be ready for about four games into the season, so I’ll miss a couple at the beginning just to make sure everything is right and that I’m ready before I get my first chance.

“Pre-season has been a bit difficult for me because I can’t do the on-field sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m doing different running outside while they’re training inside, but I get to do a lot of the gym stuff and the meetings.

“It can be tough not always being around the group, but I try not to think about those things and enjoy the stuff I can join in with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s part and parcel of an injury, you do have some lonely days, but you’ve got to get through them, and you’re stronger for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year was difficult with injuries so I want to make sure when I’m back that I’m fit, and when I do get my chance I keep myself on the field.

“There’s a lot of things I need to keep on top of, like rehab, just to make sure I stay on top of those injuries I’ve had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pre-season has been a little bit shorter than last year but I feel like we are making the most of every session to be ready for the season."

Wigan get their 2023 Super League campaign underway against Hull KR at Craven Park on February 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad