The former fullback’s new job title was announced at the club’s recent media day.

Radlinski took over the role on January 1 following nine years as executive director, during which time he steered the club through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He’s done superbly,” Lenagan said.

Kris Radlinski has become the club's chief executive

“His career as a player was a different thing altogether, and I didn’t know him then.

“I take a lot of pride in helping to develop him in the way in which he has since 2010, and the fact that now he’s probably the best chief executive in Super League.

“It’s only right that he’s got the title.