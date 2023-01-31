News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors: Ian Lenagan praises Kris Radlinski's 'passion' and 'understanding' for his role at the club

Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan has described Kris Radlinski as the “best” chief executive in Super League.

By Amos Wynn
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 4:11pm

The former fullback’s new job title was announced at the club’s recent media day.

Radlinski took over the role on January 1 following nine years as executive director, during which time he steered the club through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s done superbly,” Lenagan said.

Kris Radlinski has become the club's chief executive
Most Popular

“His career as a player was a different thing altogether, and I didn’t know him then.

“I take a lot of pride in helping to develop him in the way in which he has since 2010, and the fact that now he’s probably the best chief executive in Super League.

Read More
Wigan Warriors: John Winder reflects on the pre-season outing away to Barrow Rai...

“It’s only right that he’s got the title.

“It isn’t essential that you come from Wigan, but if you do, as both me and him do, it makes a big difference because you’ve got the passion, you’ve got the spirit, you’ve got the understanding of the environment.”

Super LeagueWigan