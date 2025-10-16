The Super League trophy at the Brick Community Stadium

Super League’s top 12 clubs have officially been locked in, with IMG having released their rankings and gradings for 2025.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Wigan Warriors’ participation in he top flight was never in doubt, what has happened below them is of significant interest.

The latest IMG club grading table has now been published, with the top 12 clubs gaining automatic entry into Super League for 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan have retained their Grade A status, but having ranked second last year, they have dropped to fourth this time around, their score just 0.54 worse off – they scored 16.37 compared to 16.91 last year. The marginal drop in points is due to the performance category, with the Warriors not having won a trophy in 2025 compared to a quadruple-winning season in 2024.

Treble winners Hull KR have moved to the top of IMG’s rankings, followed by Leeds Rhinos and St Helens and then Wigan, who are in fourth. Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, and Hull FC make up the rest of the Grade A clubs.

But this year, it is perhaps further down the rankings where the intrigue lies. An independent panel has been assessing applications to determine whether the competition can expand to 14 teams for 2026 and beyond. Their decision will be announced on Friday, but one club that will not have to worry about that is Bradford Bulls, whose rank of tenth spot confirms their return to Super League for the first time in 12 years.

Bradford’s score of 14.81 is the best of any Grade B club, which sees the Bulls leapfrog three clubs who were in Super League this year – Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants are 11th and 12th respectively, and, as expected, Salford Red Devils drop to 15th, meaning they will not be in the top flight next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the three teams thought to be the prime contenders for filling the 13th and 14th places in Super League next year, should expansion occur, Toulouse Olympique have the highest ranking of those three, followed by York Knights, with London Broncos in 16th.

IMG table in full: 1. Hull KR – 17.85 Grade A, 2. Leeds Rhinos – 17.28 Grade A, 3. St Helens – 16.74 Grade A, 4. Wigan Warriors – 16.37 Grade A, 5. Leigh Leopards – 16.33 Grade A, 6. Warrington Wolves – 16.26 Grade A, 7. Catalans Dragons – 16.11 Grade A, 8. Wakefield Trinity – 15.47 Grade A, 9. Hull FC – 15.06 Grade A, 10. Bradford Bulls – 14.81 Grade B, 11. Castleford Tigers – 14.66 Grade B, 12. Huddersfield Giants – 14.65 Grade B, 13. Toulouse Olympique – 13.25 Grade B, 14. York Knights – 13.04 Grade B, 15. Salford Red Devils* – 12.65 Grade B, 16. London Broncos – 11.65 Grade B, 17. Featherstone Rovers* – 9.75 Grade B, 8. Barrow Raiders – 9.62 Grade B, 19. Widnes Vikings – 9.32 Grade B, 20. Sheffield Eagles – 8.47 Grade B, 21. Batley Bulldogs – 8.16 Grade B, 22. Halifax Panthers* – 8.15 Grade B, 23. Doncaster RLFC – 7.85 Grade B, 24. Oldham RLFC – 7.51 Grade B, 25. Hunslet RLFC – 6.87 Grade C, 26. Dewsbury Rams – 6.74 Grade C, 27. Workington Town – 6.57 Grade C, 28. Swinton Lions – 6.54 Grade C, 29. Whitehaven RLFC – 6.23 Grade C, 30. Rochdale Hornets – 5.52 Grade C, 31. Goole Vikings – 5.46 Grade C, 32. Midlands Hurricanes – 4.89 Grade C, 33. North Wales Crusaders – 4.88 Grade C, No score – Keighley Cougars and Newcastle Thunder. *HMRC petition outstanding.