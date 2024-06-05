Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supporters have been invited to wave off Wigan Warriors at Robin Park as the team sets off for London.

Fans can cheer off the Challenge Cup finalists on Thursday, June 6, from their training HQ.

The team coach will be leaving at approximately 12:45pm, with fans invited from midday ahead of the weekend’s Wembley showdown against Warrington.

