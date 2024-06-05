Wigan Warriors invite fans to wave off the Challenge Cup finalists ahead of London
Supporters have been invited to wave off Wigan Warriors at Robin Park as the team sets off for London.
Fans can cheer off the Challenge Cup finalists on Thursday, June 6, from their training HQ.
The team coach will be leaving at approximately 12:45pm, with fans invited from midday ahead of the weekend’s Wembley showdown against Warrington.
Wigan will look to extend their record to 21 wins in the prestigious competition, while Sam Burgess has guided his team to the final in his debut season as head coach.
