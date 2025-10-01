Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium in the opening round of the 2025 Super League season

Friday’s Super League semi-final appears in doubt, with Wigan Warriors having issued a statement claiming that Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont expressed his club ‘do not intend to fulfil’ the fixture as a result of a dispute over ticket allocations.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the Warriors said that they had been informed in writing by Beaumont that his club Leigh would not participate due to issues surrounding tickets.

The ticket dispute appears to refer to the ticket allocation given to visiting supporters, which Wigan say comprised a choice of 4,600 unreserved seats or 5,400 reserved seats in the entire North Stand, the usual stand allocated to away clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prospective allocation appears to comfortably exceed the 10 per cent minimum required to be given to the away club for play-off matches, and has been determined by Wigan’s Ground Safety Officer in relation to the club’s Ground Safety Certificate.

As of Tuesday tea time, Wigan announced that more than 16,000 tickets had been sold in total for Friday’s semi-final, which is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm.

The Wigan club have issued the following statement in full, which reads: “At 10:37pm on Tuesday 30 September, our club was informed in writing by Derek Beaumont of Leigh Leopards that they do not intend to fulfil Friday’s scheduled semi-final fixture.

"We can confirm that Leigh Leopards were offered the choice of 4,600 unreserved seats or 5,4000 reserved seats in the North Stand. This allocation was determined by the independent Safety Advisory Group and our Ground Safety Officer, following consultation with the police. The Super League also sought separate safety advice, which fully endorsed this approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important to note that the allocation offered was well above the 10% minimum required for away supporters – indeed, it was almost double that threshold.

"While we regret that Leigh Leopards found this arrangement unacceptable, our Club is legally, and professionally, bound to comply with the directions of our Ground Safety Officer and the conditions of our Ground Safety Certificate. The safety and welfare of all supporters must come first. This is not open to negotiation and underpins every decision we make.

"We continue to prepare for Friday’s semi-final and will release further information as the situation develops.”