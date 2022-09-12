Wigan Warriors: Jai Field crowned Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association player of the year
Wigan Warriors’ fullback Jai Field has been named Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association (RLWBA) player of the year.
After missing the majority of last season through injury, the 24-year-old has enjoyed an excellent 2022, scoring 20 tries and providing 24 assists to help Matty Peet’s side to second place in Super League.
Field polled 61 percent of the votes of association members to win the Raymond Fletcher Trophy, which is named in memory of the former Yorkshire Post correspondent and leading statistician.
RLWBA chairman Trevor Hunt said: "It is always difficult for our members to single out players for this award, especially with so many genuine top-quality athletes as contenders."But Jai's amazing battle back to fitness only adds to an incredible story of courage, resilience and fortitude that has seen him take Super League by storm with an incredible display not only of speed but superb skills to give him an edge over his challengers."He is a thoroughly deserving recipient of the RLWBA player of the year award."
Salford Red Devils’ Brodie Croft finished runner-up, with 22 percent of the votes, while Bevan French and Tui Lolohea were also in the running.
Alongside his tries and assists, Field also registered the highest recorded speed of any player in Super League, clocking 36.1 km an hour against Hull KR.
His strong performances have seen him shortlisted for the 2022 Super League Steve Prescott Man of Steel award, with Croft and St Helens’ Jack Welsby also making the final three.