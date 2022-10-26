The fullback enjoyed an incredible 2022 season, scoring 20 tries and providing 24 assists in Super League, as well as helping Matty Peet’s side in their Challenge Cup victory.

Field states he’s been passionate about rugby since an early age.

“I’ve always had an interest,” he said.

Jai Field

“I started playing when I was five, so by the time I was eight or nine I was picking it up quicker than others.

“My dad played, so I was watching him from a young age. He’s been a key figure in my career. He was always the first person I listened to.

“He coached me until I was 16 and we had some success as a junior side, with a lot of good players- a lot of them are playing NRL now.

“It’s a bonus having my dad so close because he doesn’t beat around the bush with the honest truths.

“They will just tell you straight, because they are hard on you more than what another coach would be.

“He would say what I did wrong and what I did right, whereas others wouldn’t do that.

“He probably treated me harder than other kids in our team, and that’s gone a long way to where I am today.

“It’s the junior days that make you.

“Making rep teams at a young age and you go alright, it just sort of happens really. You don’t really know you can make a career out of it, you just go along the journey.”

Field says it will be good to go back to Australia during the off-season to catch up with some family and friends.

“I’ve been in England for two years now, so it’s been a while since I’ve seen all the people close to me,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to doing that as it’ll be mentally refreshing.

“A lot has happened while I’ve been here, like being injured, Covid and lockdown, so it’ll be good to get back there and reset.