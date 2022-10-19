The fullback picked up the trophy at Robin Park Arena last week, after being announced as the winner back in September following a superb season, which saw him score 20 tries and assist 24.

He was presented with award by RLWBA chairman Trevor Hunt.

Field said: “It’s obviously pleasing but I didn’t set out at the start of the year to pick up individual accolades.

Jai Field received his award after being name RLWBA player of the year

“It’s about the team, and I just want to do my job each week, so picking this up is a bonus.

“A lot of it comes down to the position I play, I get a lot of touches of the ball.

“I just want to put my best foot forward.

“I’m excited for next year, we’ve bought a couple of new good centres (Jake Wardle and Toby King), who have been around the game for a while, so it’s definitely a bonus.

Jai Field with Trevor Hunt

“They’re coming in having done what they’ve done at their respective clubs. Both are great ball carriers and are good with it in hand, so that is what we are looking for, a bit of x-factor. They both bring that.

“Still having Bev (Bevan French) and Marshy (Liam Marshall) is great too because we can build on what we’ve done this season.

“I’m looking forward to having a full pre-season with them, and having that cohesion by just training together. Hopefully we can put the plan into action from the get-go.

“It’ll be good to get that shape and getting to know all of the players, finding out what they like to do. We’ll see how we go.”

During the off-season, Field has been seeing some sights across Europe before heading home for the winter.

"It’s nice to different places in the world because Australia is so far away,” he added.

"I’ve been Croatia and Greece, as they are places you won’t go back and do, so it’s good just to take it all in.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to go while I’m living so close in England.