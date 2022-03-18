Wigan Warriors: Jai Field named as Super League Player of the Month for February

The announcement was made prior to his man of the match winning display against Castleford Tigers, where he continued his strong start to the season.

After missing the majority of his debut campaign with injury, the fullback has bounced back and become a key player for Matty Peet’s side.

On winning the award, he said: "It's pleasing to win this award. Rugby League is a team sport though and credit must go to my teammates too.

Jai Field has been named Super League Player of the Month for February

“I am loving playing in this team and we have had a good start to the season. I'm looking forward to what's to come in the next few weeks."

Voting was based on the first three rounds, where he produced some influential displays.

After scoring in the opening game against Hull KR, he followed that up with a hat-trick against Leeds Rhinos, ending the month with five try contributions and running over 500 metres.