Wigan Warriors: Jai Field says he has enjoyed the uniqueness of the Challenge Cup

The fullback will be hoping to make an impact when Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants in the final of the competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday (K.O. 3pm).

Field states he’s enjoyed the uniqueness of the cup run, having never played knockout rugby before, and is excited to have the opportunity to make history in the showpiece event.

“It’s a big occasion,” he said.

Jai Field has enjoyed Wigan's Challenge Cup run

“This is my first Challenge Cup campaign, and we’ve been lucky enough to make the final. I am definitely looking forward to getting down there and enjoying it.

“Being Australian there are no knock out competitions like this at all, so you soon realise when you arrive in this country just how big an occasion it is for the players.

“It’s been really enjoyable, with the uniqueness and how big each game is. It’s like nothing I’ve done before.

“We’ve got a few players who have won it in our club, so we draw motivation from those boys hearing their stories.

“This final is going away from Wembley for one year and we are lucky enough to be playing in it, so it would be nice to be winners of it. That might be an extra bit of motivation.