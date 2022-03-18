Wigan Warriors beat Castleford Tigers on Thursday night

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field's devastating performance and Ethan Havard's try-scoring return among the standout moments on Thursday night

Wigan Warriors beat Castleford Tigers 32-22 at the DW Stadium on Thursday night with plenty of notable moments on and off the pitch.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:16 pm

Matty Peet’s side bounced back from their defeat in Perpignan and returned to winning ways in front of a strong home crowd.

While there were some great action on the field; off it the club took time to celebrate a long-serving member of staff and pay their respects to a popular figure from the past.

Here are some of the highlights:

To celebrate the start of the Super League season we are offering readers 20% off digital sport subscriptions until February 23. Use promo code SL20 when signing up to enjoy the discount. https://www.wigantoday.net/subscriptions/sports.

1. A warm welcome for Bevan

Bevan French was back at the DW Stadium again on Thursday night and received another warm welcome from the fans.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Remembering David Stephenson

A minute's silence took place to remember 1987 World Club Challenge winner David Stephenson, who died earlier this week at the age of 63.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Zak's opener

Zak Hardaker goes over for the first try of the game.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Celebrating Faz's try

Celebrations for Liam Farrell's try

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Jai FieldCastleford TigersSuper League
Next Page
Page 1 of 2