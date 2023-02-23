News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors: Jake Wardle discusses what the DW Stadium is like for opposition players

Wigan’s Jake Wardle says the DW Stadium can be an ‘intimidating’ place to visit for opposition players.

By Amos Wynn
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The centre is preparing to make his competitive home debut for the Warriors, as Matty Peet’s side look to bounce back from their defeat to Hull KR.

Wardle states it’ll be good to have the Wigan fans behind, after previously visiting the DW Stadium as an opposition player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "I’m looking forward to it as a home player, the boys have really spoken about it and love playing there.

Jake Wardle
Most Popular

“From my own personal experience you knew it was going to be a tough place to go.

"Playing against Wigan has always been difficult, but with the crowd getting behind them, it makes it even harder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s one of the toughest stadiums, 100 percent, and that’s what we want to make it.

"We don’t want teams to come here and enjoy playing against us.

"It’s pretty intimidating being part of the opposition, so I quite wait to be on the right side of it.

Read More
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Wakefield Trinity at ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m really enjoying being at the club, it’s been a fresh start for me. I’m having a really good time here.

"I’ve spoken to Matty (Peet), and the reason he has signed me is because he wants me to believe in myself.

"I already had a really good relationship with him, so when he gave me the opportunity it was something I really wanted to do.

"I know what I’m capable, so I don’t really feel the pressure from outside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a long season, so as a team, it’s a matter of taking things week by week."

WiganHull KR