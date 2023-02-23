The centre is preparing to make his competitive home debut for the Warriors, as Matty Peet’s side look to bounce back from their defeat to Hull KR.

Wardle states it’ll be good to have the Wigan fans behind, after previously visiting the DW Stadium as an opposition player.

He said: "I’m looking forward to it as a home player, the boys have really spoken about it and love playing there.

Jake Wardle

“From my own personal experience you knew it was going to be a tough place to go.

"Playing against Wigan has always been difficult, but with the crowd getting behind them, it makes it even harder.

"It’s one of the toughest stadiums, 100 percent, and that’s what we want to make it.

"We don’t want teams to come here and enjoy playing against us.

"It’s pretty intimidating being part of the opposition, so I quite wait to be on the right side of it.

"I’m really enjoying being at the club, it’s been a fresh start for me. I’m having a really good time here.

"I’ve spoken to Matty (Peet), and the reason he has signed me is because he wants me to believe in myself.

"I already had a really good relationship with him, so when he gave me the opportunity it was something I really wanted to do.

"I know what I’m capable, so I don’t really feel the pressure from outside.

