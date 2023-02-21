The centre will make his first competitive appearance as a home player at the DW Stadium in Friday’s match against Wakefield Trinity (K.O. 8pm), after previously featuring in Sam Powell’s testimonial game at the ground last month.

Wardle states Wigan are focussing on themselves heading into the game, as they look to pick up their first win of the season.

He said: “You’ve got to respect every opposition and Wakefield are no different.

Jake Wardle

“They can score points, so if we’re not there defensively then it will be a hard game.

"It’s about focussing on ourselves this week, and if we can do that then we can come away with a win.

"I got a taste of the DW Stadium in Sam Powell’s testimonial game.

"All of the boys speak highly of the fans, especially at home, so I’m looking forward to getting out there.

"Matty (Peet) is keen on having a connection with them.

"They pay their good money to come and watch us play so the least we can do is take a bit of time to see them after a game and build a connection with them.

"We want to perform well and get the wins.

“For us it’s about training well this week and trying to redeem ourselves on Friday.

“When you’re at a club like Wigan you expect to win pretty much every game, so we want people to come down and make our home matches a place where teams don’t want to travel to.

“It’s about building a fortress and making it a difficult place to go.”

Ahead of the round one fixture against the Robins, Liam Marshall discussed the dynamic between him and Wardle on the left side.

The 26-year-old explained he did most of the speaking, while the centre let his actions do the talking.

"He’s definitely the talker out the two of us,” Wardle added.

"I just try to lead with my actions.