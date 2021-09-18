Wigan Warriors' Joe Shorrocks finishes top of Super League tackle chart
Joe Shorrocks' valuable contribution to the Wigan side has been highlighted by the fact he made more tackles than any player in Super League this season.
The 21-year-old motored through 833 tackles during the campaign.
His team-mate Sam Powell was second (807) ahead of Hull FC's Danny Houghton (792).
Shorrocks started the year on the fringes of the Wigan side yet has been ever-present for Adrian Lam's side, helping them to fourth spot and into the play-offs. The forward, a former St Peter's RC High student, even covered at hooker when Powell was sidelined.
Huddersfield play Leigh tomorrow to complete the regular season fixtures but Shorrocks will finish on top in the tackle charts, as his nearest rival from one of those sides is nearly 100 behind him - Giants' Luke Yates on 737.
Elsewhere, Harry Smith topped the list of attacking kicks, with 106, and Liam Farrell was behind his ex-Warriors team-mate Tom Davies in both the most carries and most metres categories.
Farrell made 396 carries for 2,956m - Davies was 399 for 3,332.
Wigan were the only Super League club to play 25 matches this season, due to Covid-enforced postponements which saw the league table yet again be based on win%.