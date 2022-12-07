The majority of Matty Peet’s squad are now back together as they ready themselves for 2023.

Shorrocks states he’s enjoying getting to know his new teammates, even if it is while undergoing some tough tests.

He said: “I’m pleased to be back, and to be in a routine. It’s good to see all of the lads back and the new ones.

Joe Shorrocks

“Jake (Wardle) has fitted in seamlessly, and Toby (King) is going to be a really good asset.

“We’ve still got Tommy (Leuluai) giving advice that everyone listens to. He’s very knowledgeable about the game and wants the best for us.

“He’s a really good asset to the coaching team.

“The first few weeks are certainly a shock to the system, it’s certainly one you dread every year because you know it’s going to be tough.

“It was pitch-black when we went up Haigh Hall. The coaches had head torches on while we were there.

“It’s not great fun, but it’s something we know we’ve got to do because it helps us build towards the new season.

“Some people go to Haigh Hall and see a nice place to walk the dog, and we see it as the place where we start the three mile loop. I certainly get flashbacks when I go.

“It’s like going back to school after the summer holidays, maybe a little bit worse.

“In the off-season I was given goals by the coaches, and I feel like I’ve met most of them.

“Hopefully I can build into the season and play more minutes that I did last year, nailing down my spot in that team.

“We’ve not spoken about next year as a team yet, we are just focussing on the here and now.

Since the conclusion of the last campaign, Shorrocks has done a bit of travelling in his free time.

“I went to Thailand with one of my mates and we went to Dubai on the way back,” he added.

“I saw plenty of things, Phuket is definitely one of my favourite places.