The pair worked with each other for a number of years, guiding the club to multiple successes.

Winder is pleased to see Wane back at Wigan in the role of leadership and management director, alongside his position as England head coach.

He said: “Waney played a massive part in my career. Right from the start he was always there as somebody I went to for advice. He gave me my first opportunity at first team level and I worked with him for virtually all his time as head coach.

John Winder believes Shaun Wane is the best person to guide England

“I learnt a lot, so it’s nice to see him back around the place and I’m sure he’ll be adding a lot of quality to what’s happening. His wealth of experience is massive.

“He’s been at the club for a long time, and knows it right from the bottom all the way to the top. He also knows the town exactly the same. He’s now at the top international level, so to do that, you have to have high credentials.

“A man with Shaun’s experience will always add a lot to an organisation.

“There’s nobody better placed to coach in this country than him. He’s a very passionate, detailed and conscious man. You know when his team plays in the World Cup it will be the best prepared that it possibly can be.

“They will understand how important it is to play for their country and how important it is to win. Shaun will drive that competitiveness into them and that success. The nation should be excited, it’s on home soil and they should get behind the team.

“Hopefully he will do something really special at the end of the year.”

Winder is excited by the possibilities of having a World Cup on home soil, and believes it will generate more interest in the sport.

“Any time you have an international event, it inspires the nation,” he added.

“There’s the example of the Olympics or the European Championships. It gives the nation some excitement and, for some, this will be a first introduction to rugby league.

“It will be a massive thing. Whether that is participation at the lowest level or funding and sponsorship at the highest, it can only be a good thing for the sport.

“When we have these competitions, the nation gets behind it and people get involved in sport a lot more because they get that enjoyment from seeing the country doing well. So hopefully it has that knock on effect in all walks of life.

“It’s massive for the town, and the young people who live here, that there’s a game here at the DW Stadium.

“I remember watching Matthew Johns and Andrew Johns play in a game between Australia and South Africa in Gateshead, of all places. The school ran a trip, and it’s still a memory of mine now.