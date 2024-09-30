Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba has been shortlisted for Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year for 2024.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an incredible breakthrough season, which saw him recently included in the Super League Dream Team as the youngest member - named alongside Wigan team-mates Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle and Luke Thompson.

His performances also earned him a spot in Shaun Wane’s extended England squad for the first time ahead of the home series against 2021 World Cup finalists Samoa.

Nsemba, whose honours already include two League Leaders’ Shields and a Challenge Cup, recently signed a new six-year deal with Wigan until the end of the 2030 campaign.

To date this year, he has made 22 Super League appearances, scoring seven tries - including his first in the senior competition in the 40-12 Battle of the Borough victory over Leigh Leopards.

The back-rower has been shortlisted alongside Warrington’s Matty Nicholson, and St Helens’ George Delaney – meaning a forward will win the award for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, reigning Man of Steel Bevan French came second behind Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis for the 2024 Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association Player of the Year award.

Lewis, 23, has registered 19 tries and 24 assists this Super League season, and won 58% of the votes to lead over Wigan’s French, with the 2020 winner having been sidelined midway through the campaign due to injury, missing seven games.

Salford key playmaker Marc Sneyd was voted third, while Wigan prop Thompson, Leigh’s Kai O’Donnell and London’s Oli Leyland also received votes.