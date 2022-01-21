Kai Pearce-Paul (Credit: John Baldwin)

Wigan take on Newcastle Thunder on Sunday at Kingston Park (3pm) in their first warm-up game ahead of the Super League campaign.

After a tough few months of preparation, Pearce-Paul can’t wait for the on-field action to start.

He said: “I really enjoy preseason because at the end of it you get the games.

“We’ve got that feeling in the camp where we are preparing a lot more, there’s more flow and shape, and everything is just coming together.

“For me this is almost like a reward, because it’s been a long pre-season, with cold mornings and cold hills.

“But you look back at it and think ‘thank you’ because the pay-off is huge. When it comes to game time, with your mates who you work hard with, it is rewarding – that’s the only word I can use.”

Coach Matt Peet has named a youthful squad for the game in the North East, which excites Pearce-Paul.

“It will be a really good game, both teams will give their all,” he said.

“We’ve a few new names coming into our squad, which is exciting, because those young boys bring a different energy and it’s good for them to get a run-out.

“Having trained alongside them you know they will give all their heart. It will be a good battle in the cold to get us into gear and full swing.”