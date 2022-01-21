Wigan Warriors: Kai Pearce-Paul says the Newcastle Thunder match will feel like a reward after a tough pre-season
Kai Pearce-Paul says getting back into match action feels like reward after a long pre-season with Wigan Warriors.
Wigan take on Newcastle Thunder on Sunday at Kingston Park (3pm) in their first warm-up game ahead of the Super League campaign.
After a tough few months of preparation, Pearce-Paul can’t wait for the on-field action to start.
He said: “I really enjoy preseason because at the end of it you get the games.
“We’ve got that feeling in the camp where we are preparing a lot more, there’s more flow and shape, and everything is just coming together.
“For me this is almost like a reward, because it’s been a long pre-season, with cold mornings and cold hills.
“But you look back at it and think ‘thank you’ because the pay-off is huge. When it comes to game time, with your mates who you work hard with, it is rewarding – that’s the only word I can use.”
Coach Matt Peet has named a youthful squad for the game in the North East, which excites Pearce-Paul.
“It will be a really good game, both teams will give their all,” he said.
“We’ve a few new names coming into our squad, which is exciting, because those young boys bring a different energy and it’s good for them to get a run-out.
“Having trained alongside them you know they will give all their heart. It will be a good battle in the cold to get us into gear and full swing.”
