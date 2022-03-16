Wigan Warriors: Kaide Ellis handed a five match ban following his red card against Catalans Dragons

The prop was involved in a punch-up with Catalans Dragons’ Jordan Dezaria in Saturday’s game in Perpignan.

Both offences were sent to tribunal hearings, with Ellis’ Grade E Strike Charge upheld.

Kaide Ellis has been handed a five match ban following his red card on Saturday

The ban means he will miss the Super League games against Castleford, Hull FC and St Helens,

Wigan will also be without him in the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Salford, and the subsequent quarter-final if they get through.