Wigan Warriors: Kaide Ellis handed a five match ban following his red card against Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors’ Kaide Ellis has received a five match ban.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:38 am

The prop was involved in a punch-up with Catalans Dragons’ Jordan Dezaria in Saturday’s game in Perpignan.

Both offences were sent to tribunal hearings, with Ellis’ Grade E Strike Charge upheld.

The ban means he will miss the Super League games against Castleford, Hull FC and St Helens,

Wigan will also be without him in the Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Salford, and the subsequent quarter-final if they get through.

