Matty Peet’s side beat Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the club won the competition for a 20th time.

Ellis, who is currently enjoying his first season with the Warriors, states he’s feeling “on top of the world” after getting his hands on the trophy.

“It’s been the best week of my life,” he said.

Kaide Ellis (left) says he's enjoyed the best week of his life

“I’ve taken it all in. Walking out in front of the crowd, I have never felt anything like that. It was the biggest game of my career, and the feeling after it is even better. It’s the best feeling ever.

“It was pretty cool seeing the ground when it was empty but to have 50,000 in there, there was so much atmosphere. We just thrived off it. The Wiganers deserved it and we’ve given them something to smile about.

“The fans are a passionate bunch and they love the Challenge Cup, so to get the 20th win tops it off.

“At training we’ve got past Challenge Cup winners on the wall and I look at it every day. In 20 years time I can look back on this and be pretty proud. Not many Australians have done it. This is the reason I’ve signed for the club, to win, we are now aiming for the Grand Final.

“I can’t get enough of this, I feel on top of the world.