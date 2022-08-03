Friday’s clash against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium also marks the club’s Heritage Day, with a number of former players set to attend.

Ellis states it is evident just how much the Warriors’ history means to everyone involved.

“Wigan acknowledge their past players really well,” he said.

Kaide Ellis says he has enjoyed learning more about local history

“They are always in and around training giving us talks, so that’s pretty cool and not many teams do that.

“We are lucky to have them dropping in to tell us stories. It’ll be good to catch up with more of them and just to have them around.

“It’s cool hearing about how different it was and how much the game has evolved.

“We are full time and are in every day compared to what they used to be. It shows how lucky we are because we can purely focus on rugby league.

“The club is very proud of its history. Looking around the DW Stadium and Robin Park, you can see how much it means.”

Friday’s game will see Matty Peet’s side and the Wolves play for The Locker Cup for only the second time since 1995.

Earlier this week, Ellis was given a guided tour around the Locker Group facility in Warrington.

“It’s been good looking around, seeing a bit of local history, and to be playing for a trophy that goes back a long way,” he added.

“Discovering new things is part of being in a new country. You learn things about what it was like back in the day.

“It’s good that they’re bringing it back for all of the players and the fans who would’ve been there at those past games.

“It’s always cool to learn about history, even around other clubs like Warrington.

“I worked out how big the rivalry is between the clubs, from the first two games we played against them. I found out the hard way, it was very physical, and we will expect that again.

“I’m looking forward to a big game between two big sides.

“We’ve had a block of short turnarounds which have been focused on recovery. I’ve never played this much footy in a year, so I definitely feel it.

“The coaching staff and the performance staff have been unreal in making sure we are alright.